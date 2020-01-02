An inside look at organizations

Added 10 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

PRWeek breaks down agency and in-house performance reviews and mentoring programs by the numbers.

News

Are annual performance reviews really helping PR professionals? PRWeek’s seventh annual Best Places to Work survey polled 2,277 employees from more than 80 agencies and in-house teams and found answers to this and other questions.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters