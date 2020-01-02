An inside look at organizations

Are annual performance reviews really helping PR professionals? PRWeek’s seventh annual Best Places to Work survey polled 2,277 employees from more than 80 agencies and in-house teams and found answers to this and other questions.
PRWeek breaks down agency and in-house performance reviews and mentoring programs by the numbers.
