Which brand did the best 'best seat' tweet?

The question was tweeted this week by @gplatinum, along with an image of a D train’s orange subway seats numbered one to five. Social media users have been ranking their favored spots ever since.

Here’s how four brands reacted to the meme of the week.

Sonic Drive-In

All my SONIC fam, which is the best seat at the drive-in? pic.twitter.com/V9H8vJG3oV — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) January 2, 2020

Comedy Central

All my subs and doms, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/ZdNdLTySWH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 2, 2020

Dictionary.com

Best. Verb. To get the better of; defeat; beat.



E.g. What one does when claiming a superior subway seat. https://t.co/IvnLXSWe4T https://t.co/Mm9Tu2mQb2 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 2, 2020

Round Table Pizza

My fellow knights, which seat do you deem the BEST? pic.twitter.com/xLSyieJAdz — Round Table Pizza (@RoundTablePizza) January 2, 2020

Which one's your favorite?