SurveyMonkey turns to Method Communications as global AOR

SAN MATEO, CA: SurveyMonkey has picked Method Communications as its global AOR.

Method is handling corporate and executive communications, as well as PR efforts for the company’s enterprise work, products and research. Method has not handled financial comms for SurveyMonkey, but a company spokesperson said it could in the future.

SurveyMonkey picked Method in part for its experience with clients such as Medallia and Qualtrics. The company wants the agency to help it reposition from a provider of survey software tools to tech services that help organizations gain a complete view of the customer journey.

Agency SVP Amanda Jones is leading a team of eight at the firm for all SurveyMonkey external communications campaigns and initiatives, including analyst, investor and financial comms as needed.

The company finalized its deal with Method at the beginning of last month, according to Lara Sasken Lindenbaum, SurveyMonkey’s VP of global communications. It ended its relationship with previous firm Sutherlandgold in September. SurveyMonkey worked with Brunswick during its IPO in 2018 and intermittently in the year afterward.

SurveyMonkey collaborated with Sutherlandgold for approximately four years, the spokeswoman said. The company did not conduct a formal RFP, instead choosing to meet with a few firms before going with Method.

A Sutherlandgold representative could not be reached for comment.

SurveyMonkey posted a 22% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $79.3 million, and its net loss of $16.3 million was an improvement from $102.3 million loss last year.