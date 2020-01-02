Kraft alum Perry Yeatman to lead corporate partnerships at Save the Children

WASHINGTON: Save the Children U.S. has hired Perry Yeatman as head of corporate partnerships.

Yeatman stepped into the role this week. A Save the Children representative confirmed her hire.

Yeatman added via email that she is planning to "shine a spotlight on the great work Save [the Children] has been doing and to raise the bar even further regarding what’s possible" as well as to inspire NGOs to reconsider how they partner with the corporate sector.

Yeatman is joining Save the Children as the Fairfield, Connecticut-based nonprofit undergoes a leadership change. This month, fellow Unilever alum Janti Soeripto became its CEO after serving as president and COO since 2019. Soeripto has also served as deputy CEO and COO of London-based Save the Children International, which oversees programs in the developing world.

Soeripto succeeded Carolyn Miles, who exited the nonprofit after 22 years. During her tenure, it more than doubled the number of children it reaches with nutrition, health, education and other programs, according to the nonprofit. The organization aided 134 million children, including 447,000 in the U.S., last year, according to its website.

Since October 2013, Yeatman has worked at Mission Measurement after joining the strategic consulting firm as principal and CMO, a newly created role. In December 2015, it named her external director.

Prior to joining Mission Measurement, Yeatman was SVP of corporate and government affairs at Kraft Foods and president of the Kraft Foods Foundation. She left the company after it split into two businesses: U.S.-focused Kraft Foods Group and global snack business Mondelez International, in October 2012.

Before joining Kraft in 2005, Yeatman spent nearly 15 years at firms including Burson-Marsteller and Weber Shandwick predecessor Shandwick. She also worked as VP of corporate affairs for Unilever in North America and served on the board of the Unilever U.S. Foundation.

This story was updated on January 2 with comment from Yeatman.