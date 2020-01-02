Headland wins prominent venture capital client

Northzone has appointed Headland to provide PR support and build its brand as it enters a new stage in its development and growth.

Northzone is described as "one of the longest-standing and most successful venture firms in Europe". Launched in 1996, it has backed Lastminute.com, Klarna and Spotify.

Headland supported the launch of Northzone’s ninth fund, representing its largest fundraise to date of $500m. It will be focused on investing in start-ups at Series A, Series B and seed stage across a range of industry verticals.

Northzone has offices in Stockholm, London, New York and Oslo, and has founder and operator experience among its partnership. In the latest fund, Dots co-founder Paul Murphy and Hello Fresh co-founder Jessica Schultz have been promoted to general partners.

Headland’s clients in this sector include Dawn Capital, the UK-based venture fund focusing on enterprise software and fintech, and Ardian, a private investment house with more than $96bn of assets under management or advised in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

"There has never been a more exciting time for the start-up ecosystem in Europe," Headland partner Dan Smith said.

Northzone general partner Paul Murphy added: "Northzone is passionate about standing behind strong-minded founders with the ambition to think big. Our ninth fund is an important step in achieving this vision and we’re looking forward to working with Headland to communicate our story and help us reach an even broader network."

Headland was recently shortlisted as one of PRWeek’s agencies of the decade.