Women in PR calls on industry to support RED January

Committee member and Britvic head of brand PR Davnet Doran met up with RED January founder Hannah Beecham, who started the initiative after seeing the transformative effect regular exercise had on her mum as she recovered from depression.

Since 2016, 90,000 people have taken part in RED January and raised about £1.7m for its charity partner Mind.

Doran is calling on the industry to join the programme in January as several studies find about 90 per cent of PR professionals struggle with mental wellbeing.

"We’d love to encourage as many PR people as possible – given the mental health challenges facing the industry – to participate," she said.

You can register as an individual or team for free here.