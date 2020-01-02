Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Delaware State University has a new president. Tony Allen, previously EVP and provost at the historically black university, was promoted to president on Wednesday, succeeding Wilma Mishoe. Earlier in his career, Allen was head of corporate reputation for Bank of America. He was also a speechwriter and special assistant to then-Sen. Joe Biden. Allen was recognized by PRWeek as In-House Diversity Champion at the 2016 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday, aged 77. While in the role, between 1984 and 2014, Stern’s marketing vision and instinct helped raise the league from near-death to a multibillion-dollar industry and the first American sports league to thrive internationally. The key to his success: keeping the focus on the NBA’s biggest names such as Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. (The New York Times)

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn is holding a press conference next week. Ghosn was under house arrest in Japan and accused of financial misconduct, but somehow escaped earlier this week to Lebanon. Ghosn will tell his story on January 8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the news with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about Ghosn’s disguise.

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign raised $34.5 million in Q4 2019. That’s the most any candidate has raised in a single quarter so far in the Democratic primary race. In other political news, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg spent $155.3 million nationally on political ads in 2019.

What’s Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s New Year’s resolution? On Instagram this week, Schnatter wrote that in 2020 he aims "to try 50 pizzas in 30 days." This would beat Schnatter’s previous record of 40 pizzas in 30 days, which he shared with local news station WDRB in Kentucky in a viral interview in November. He concluded that the pizza doesn’t taste as good since his ouster.