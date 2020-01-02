Five Campaigns We Liked in December: vote for your favourite

Burger King – Whopper of a secret

Burger King once again showed why its marketing prowess is among the finest on earth, with this humourous campaign, which, true to form, took a shot at rival McDonald's.

Just before Christmas, Burger King revealed that in every image or video featuring the Whopper this year, a Big Mac was hidden behind BK's best-known burger. The campaign was created by BBH with PR support from Frank.

Tourism Australia – Matesong

Given the distressing scenes of wildfires engulfing parts of Australia in recent weeks, the country has obviously been keen to portray positive images for its crucial tourist trade.

This video, aimed at Brits, did just that. The three-minute musical performance emphasises Australia's friendship with the UK, and stars Aussies who are well known to British audiences: Kyle Minogue, Adam Hills and Shane Warne.

The film was first broadcast immediately before the Queen’s speech. It starts with an image of Minogue, ostensibly in Sandringham where the monarch traditionally broadcasts her annual message, before revealing that the singer is actually on an Australian beach.

The campaign is by M&C Saatchi in Sydney and London.

Museum of London – London Sleeps

This video for the Museum of London uses scenes of near-silent London on Christmas Day to showcase Christmas from a different perspective.

The video, from agency The Unmistakables, stars British-Somali poet Mohamed Mohamed cycling around famous London landmarks on Christmas Day morning.

The campaign is to promote the Museum of London's Oral History collection, which contains more than 5,000 hours of recorded life-story interviews, including a variety of people talking about their everyday experiences in the capital.

Dogs Trust – Treat-O-Matic

Cute animals and social media combined in this novel campaign by Mc&T for Dogs Trust.

The "Treat-O-Matic" allows Twitter users to tweet the agency’s newest four-legged member, Ralph (@McTRalph).

Each tweet provides a tasty snack for man’s best friend, while the agency will donate £1 to Dogs Trust. All money donated will go towards the more than 16,000 dogs the charity rehomes and rescues each year.

'Ralph' will also tweet back, directing people to his live Instagram feed, which features footage of treats being dispensed.

British Airways – Clever You

British Airways Holidays' TV campaign focuses on the competitiveness sometimes found in conversations around holidays, and the difference between social media and what people really want.

Created by Ogilvy, it launched on Boxing Day ahead of the peak holiday booking period. It aims to emphasise that BA is a holiday provider, as well as an airline.

