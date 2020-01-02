Watch: London's silent Christmas Day streets in Museum of London film

The video, from the agency The Unmistakables, stars British-Somali poet Mohamed Mohamed cycling around famous London landmarks. It was filmed on Christmas Day morning.

Since the 1980s, the Museum of London has been building an Oral History collection that contains more than 5,000 hours of recorded life-story interviews. The collection, which is available to visit on request, includes a variety of people talking about their everyday experiences in the capital.

Mohamed said: "Every year I get the chance to experience Christmas Day unlike most people in the city. While others may encounter hectic days with family and friends, I use this time to take in the unusual peace and quiet of a London that – unlike at any other time of year – stands still and feels empty. For me, it’s a time to escape, think, write poetry and pray. This film depicts my annual ride through the capital but also represents my journey as a Londoner."

Foteini Aravani, digital curator at the Museum of London, said: "The Museum of London tells the story of all Londoners past, present and future. This year, we wanted to show a side of Christmas in London that few people ever get to see, from the point of view of a Londoner who marks Christmas Day differently to most. We believe that London’s strength lies in its diversity and we, as the Museum of Londoners, are committed to telling these stories."

