The Communications Store plugs into renewables energy brief

Tidal stream energy is a form of hydro power that harnesses the movement of the ocean's tides and uses turbines to produce clean, renewable energy.

The UK is a global leader in tidal energy and accounts for 50 per cent of Europe’s capacity to generate tidal stream energy. Utilising tidal could help reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 2050 and provide 23,500 new jobs by 2050.

The Communications Store is providing a strategic communications campaign that asks consumers to sign a petition and encourages the UK Parliament to act. It is part of a team that covers global, lifestyle, fashion and digital communications.

The aim is to "deliver low-cost, predictable green energy and give the country opportunities for economic and employment growth".

The Communications Store director Esther Maughan Mclachlan said: "Communications professionals have a vital role to play in showing that a low-carbon future is both possible and desirable. I can definitely see a shift in the industry from risk mitigation to positive action and change.

"Working on UK Tidal Energy is an empowering example of how our experts from our fashion, lifestyle, global and digital teams can and want to transfer their skills to support a solution to the climate emergency."

The agency said its partnership with UK Tidal Energy is part of a strategic approach to incorporate purpose and sustainability into all of its work.

It has also worked with polymer recycling technology firm Worn Again Technologies, sustainable footwear brand Allbirds, and helped Sainsbury's Tu clothing advertising improve its diversity.