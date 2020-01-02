Avaya appoint new comms partner in Saudi Arabia

Business communications tech giant Avaya has appointed a new corporate communications partner for its Saudi Arabia operations.

W7Worldwide was picked among a number of regional and international agencies, due to its "unique corporate communications capabilities and deep understanding of the local media and communications market in the Kingdom", a statement from the company claimed.

The statement added that W7Worldwide "enjoys an extensive experience in developing effective communications and marketing strategies and creating an innovative approach to content which will reflect positively on sustaining AVAYA’s image and reputation in the local market".

Avaya is a global leader in technology that helps businesses communicate internally and externally. This includes desktop phones, audio and video conferencing, contact centre and cloud services, as well as a range of other enterprise communications services.

More than 90 per cent of the world’s largest 100 companies are Avaya customers.

Zouheir Diab, managing director of Avaya Saudi Arabia, said: "We are proud to partner with W7Worldwide, the first local agency to enter the market with global capabilities and standards and we expect to achieve positive results through the agency's innovative corporate brand image and reputation management capabilities, which can provide us with competitive advantages in a rapidly changing market."

Abdullah Inayat, the co-founder of W7Worldwide, said the homegrown PR firm was "honoured to have signed the partnership with Avaya".

"This reflects the agency’s presence at the forefront of the communications market," he added. "Our extensive work and experience have given us the proficiency to engage in a number of vital sectors in communications, corporate image and reputation management."

