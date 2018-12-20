Hot off the press: PRWeek's 19 most-read stories of 2019

From young stars and office bars to powerful PRs and Prince Andrew, PRWeek UK reveals its most-read stories of 2019.

News
Which PRWeek stories cut through this year? (©GettyImages)

1. PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2019

2. PRWeek UK Awards 2019: Winners revealed

3. Teneo boss threatens to shut office bar and slams staff for acting like 'clubbing teens'

4. Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

5. PRWeek Global Awards 2019: winners revealed

6. 'Prince Andrew interview will reign as a masterclass in PR disasters for some time' - industry reaction

7. PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2019 winners

8. Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2019

9. Agency 'thrives' after ditching social media and influencers to focus on traditional PR

10. UK PR Agency of the Decade winner

11. Cake's former head of PR Jodie Butt passes away aged 39

12. Golin, Weber, Edelman... Scholz & Friends: PR Lions winners revealed

13. Fleishman and client accused of astroturfing in 'outrageous, misleading' campaign

14. The best PR campaigns of the decade

15. Exclusive: Which PR firm brings in the most fees per head and has the best paid director?

16. Pagefield Global ceases trading

17. MailOnline pulls article after discovering PR agency boss used column to promote client product

18. Clients, stop ghosting us after pitches

19. Which PR consultancies report the highest profits and staff costs?

