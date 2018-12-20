Hot off the press: PRWeek's 19 most-read stories of 2019

1. PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2019
2. PRWeek UK Awards 2019: Winners revealed
3. Teneo boss threatens to shut office bar and slams staff for acting like 'clubbing teens'
4. Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector
5. PRWeek Global Awards 2019: winners revealed
6. 'Prince Andrew interview will reign as a masterclass in PR disasters for some time' - industry reaction
7. PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2019 winners
8. Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2019
9. Agency 'thrives' after ditching social media and influencers to focus on traditional PR
10. UK PR Agency of the Decade winner
11. Cake's former head of PR Jodie Butt passes away aged 39
12. Golin, Weber, Edelman... Scholz & Friends: PR Lions winners revealed
13. Fleishman and client accused of astroturfing in 'outrageous, misleading' campaign
14. The best PR campaigns of the decade
15. Exclusive: Which PR firm brings in the most fees per head and has the best paid director?
16. Pagefield Global ceases trading
17. MailOnline pulls article after discovering PR agency boss used column to promote client product
18. Clients, stop ghosting us after pitches
19. Which PR consultancies report the highest profits and staff costs?