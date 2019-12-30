A shining example of a Best Places to Work honoree

In all the years publishing PRWeek U.S., we have never featured one PR firm exclusively on the front cover. Until now.

To buck the trend would require something exceptional, and Crown Heights, Brooklyn, HQ-ed agency Praytell achieved this by being named to PRWeek’s Best Places to Work for six straight years.

In a people business where attracting and retaining talent is continually cited as the single-most-important conundrum, that is definitely worthy of celebration.

Praytell joins 13 other PR agencies and four in-house teams on the list for 2019, and all of them contain elements that provide a template to which others can aspire.

And the proof of the importance of cracking the talent code is reflected in Praytell’s business performance since it was founded in December 2012. Helmed by the inspirational leadership of founder Andy Pray and managing partners Beth Cleveland and Claudio Taratuta, Praytell was named Boutique Agency of the Year at the 2015 PRWeek Awards and Small Agency of the Year in 2017. Now it is shortlisted for Midsize Agency of the Year in the 2020 awards — which you can find full details about here.

As that narrative suggests, it has grown exponentially in terms of numbers, work and quality of client, all driven by the firm’s unique culture, which is epitomized by these outtakes from its website:

"PR. Social. Film. We’re a modern, creative comms agency for brands that matter and clients that get it."

"We do bold, award-winning work without the ego, bureaucracy and BS."

"Also puppies. We really, really like puppies."