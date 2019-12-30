Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Monday morning

Nzinga Shaw tops the list of PRWeek’s most read about people of 2019. Formerly of Edelman and the NFL, Shaw joined Starbucks as global chief inclusion and diversity officer in November. Learn more about her and the other most read about PR personalities of the past year here.

Richard Edelman was named Agency Pro of the Past 20 Years at the PRWeek U.S. Awards in March, the 20th anniversary of the event. The well-earned honor was the latest for the head of the world’s largest comms agency. Edelman is also a regular on PRWeek’s annual Power List, and was inducted into the Page Society’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Trump’s retweet of the name of the impeachment whistleblower disappeared, then came back to life — causing confusion amongst the media and presidential observers. The Daily Mail reports that on Friday, Trump retweeted a tweet from Twitter user @Surfermom77 that included the name of the alleged whistleblower. Its disappearance Saturday caused at least one reporter, Brian Stelter of CNN, to report that Trump had deleted it. However, Twitter said a blackout caused the tweet to vanish and CNN had to revise its story. (Associated Press)

A 161-year-old California newspaper, the Martinez News-Gazette, printed its final edition Sunday. The editor told the Associated Press he didn’t know if the paper, which began publishing in 1858, will continue online. The Mountain Messenger, California’s oldest weekly, will also likely shut down when its editor-publisher retires later this month. Mark Twain once wrote for the Messenger — which started in 1853 — under his real name, Sam Clemens.

The dating app Bumble deleted actress Sharon Stone’s account over the weekend after other users reported the account as fake. It wasn’t. Stone tweeted Sunday night that she went to look for dates only to find her account shut down. "I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," Stone wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive." Stone’s account was restored a few hours later. (Page Six)