Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

BIRMINGHAM

Garland Stansell will be the 2020 chair for PRSA. Stansell served as chair-elect in 2019, treasurer in 2018, secretary in 2017 and an at-large member of the board of directors in 2015-16. He is CCO at Children’s of Alabama.

BOSTON

Kevin Gould was hired to open a new Boston office as president for the Stryker-Munley Group. He had previously ran a firm called Conover + Gould Strategy Group. The office opened November 1.

KANSAS CITY

Rob Karwath also opened a new office in Kansas City for the Stryker-Munley Group as a new president. His agency, North Coast Communications, had operated in Kansas City and Duluth, Minnesota. He is maintaining the Duluth office. The office opened October 1.

PORTLAND, OR

Casey Boggs, formerly the president of ReputationUs, was hired by the Stryker-Munley Group to open that agency’s new Portland office as president. He will continue to operate ReputationUs. The office opened October 1.

In other news…

BLOOMINGTON, IN

Music and tech PR firm Rock Paper Scissors has announced an initiative to plant 10 trees each time one of its PR employees wins a media placement for a client. The agency is on track to plant 25,960 trees this year working with the charity Trees For the Future.