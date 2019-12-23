PRWeek's most-listened-to podcasts of 2019

The PR Week: Davos Edition 1.22.2019: Richard Edelman

January 22

The PR Week podcast goes destination. During this special edition episode, PRWeek’s Steve Barrett sat down to chat with Edelman CEO Richard Edelman at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The two discussed the results of the 2019 Trust Barometer.

The PR Week: 8.16.2019: Samantha Stark, Endeavor Global Marketing

August 16

From rock star to comms star. In this podcast episode, Samantha Stark, EVP of PR and communications at Endeavor Global Marketing, talked about her move from being in a rock band to working in the marketing comms division of an entertainment conglomerate.

The PR Week: 3.22.2019: PRWeek Awards US wrap up

March 22

After a night of celebrating the best of the best in PR and communications, PRWeek's editorial team looked back on some of the winners of the 2019 PRWeek US Awards, including the 20th Anniversary Awards categories as well as Agency of the Year and Communicator of the Year.

The PR Week: 1.3.2019: Jennifer Bett Myer

January 3

Remember the Bird Box Challenge? In the first podcast of 2019, PRWeek’s Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley discussed the infamous social media trend and more with Jennifer Bett Meyer, founder of Jennifer Bett Communications.

The PR Week: 9.4.2019: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

September 4

Who run the (PR) world? Shortly after joining the growing list of women in top positions at PR firms, Gail Heimann, president and CEO of Weber Shandwick, came on The PR Week podcast to discuss the future of PR.