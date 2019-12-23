Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Monday morning

PRWeek is taking a few days off for the holidays. There will be no Breakfast Briefings on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, 2020, and no weekly newsletter this week. Regular programming will resume on January 2, 2020.

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced five people to death for murdering Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last year. Three others were sentenced to prison. Although in June, a United Nations human-rights expert said there was "credible evidence" that Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman was one of the people likely responsible — several of the people involved worked directly for him — the Kingdom said the Prince was not even aware of the plot. (USA Today)

Waffle House’s director of PR Pat Warner has left to become VP at DVL Seigenthaler, a Finn Partners Company. Warner reports to senior partner Ryan Witherell and is responsible for overseeing the corporate and consumer group.

The winner of the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Holiday Card Contest is...M Booth. The winning entry asked recipients to "dance" with a 3D animation of the agency’s founder to raise funds for charity. The card took the shape of a website that makes a donation each time someone makes the avatar dance. See the site, and the runners-up, here.

The year started with people mocking a Peloton ad and nearly ended on the same note. The most read PRWeek story of 2019 reported on the high-end exercise brand’s January reaction to a viral tweet thread making fun of its ads. The next four most popular stories followed the beer/corn syrup wars, fake Pop-Tart flavors, ditching social for old school PR and (of course) the winners of the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019.

The PRWeek U.S. Awards were even more special than usual this year, the 20th anniversary of the landmark comms event. PRWeek took the occasion to celebrate the best work of the past two decades giving the award for Campaign Of The Past 20 Years to the Dove Campaign for Real Beauty, created by Unilever/Dove and Edelman.