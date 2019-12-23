Watch: Burger King's Whopper of a secret

The cat is finally our of the bag: in every Whopper advert this year, a Big Mac has been hidden behind Burger King's best-known burger – a secret that had been kept under wraps until now.

Every picture and video of the Whopper, including billboards, TV spots, digital menus and the famous Whopper Bus, has had a Big Mac ‘lurking in the shadow’.

A Burger King spokesperson said: "This may come as a surprise to burger fans led astray by the title of ‘Big’ Mac; but it isn’t the biggest burger on the block."

The campaign was created by BBH with PR support from Frank.

It is the latest tongue-in-cheek campaign that takes a swipe at the flagship burger from McDonald’s.

One of the better known campaigns was McWhopper, in which Burger King held out an olive brand to McDonald’s to combine Whoppers and Big Macs to sell in a pop-up store on the United Nations's International Day of Peace – an offer the ‘Golden Arches’ turned down.

McDonald's has been approached for a reponse.