The most-read agency stories of 2019

Geo Group calls out Edelman for dropping it as a client

July 31

Edelman grabbed unwanted national headlines in July, after finding itself at the intersection of politics and employee purpose. After thinking about adding private prison company the Geo Group as a client, the agency dropped the account in the face of employee complaints over work the company does for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Geo Group accused the agency of bowing to political correctness.

Andrew Garson charged with wire fraud

October 2

Sometimes, bad news come in twos, not threes. The second-most-read agency piece was the story of Andrew Garson, who was arrested for a scheme involving two PR firms he worked for: MWWPR and WME-IMG. Garson allegedly billed MWW for client expenses he incurred while at Catalyst, a firm that eventually became part of Endeavor.





USAA names Weber Shandwick lead corporate agency

August 2

In August, the service-member-focused insurer and bank USAA picked Weber Shandwick as its lead corporate communications firm, with work led by the agency’s Washington, DC, office.

How a ‘crass’ social media star became an agency copywriter

November 27

Is the jump from crass social media influencer to copywriter that big? Marketing firm EP+Co didn’t think so. The firm hired Sarah Schauer, who had 850,000 followers on Vine, prior to the platform’s demise, as well as 20,300 followers on Instagram and 137,000 on Twitter.





Freuds hires ex-Clinton campaign adviser Latham to oversee ‘radical’ changes

August 18

The fifth-most-read story concerned Freuds hiring back former employee Sara Latham, who was also a senior adviser for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid. Latham had worked at the shop between 2003 and 2005 and was rejoining to help Freuds implement structural changes.