Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

BOSTON

Integrated agency Corporate Ink has been acquired by its long-time employee and marketing strategist Greg Hakim, formerly the agency’s VP.

COSTA MESA

Felicia Collins has been named head of communications at financial tools and services provider Happy Money. According to LinkedIn, Collins had previously been a consultant and VP of corp comms for Tyson Foods.

LOS ANGELES

The agency PR DEPT has promoted publicist Michelle Rodriguez to VP.

NEW YORK

Variety reports that HBO public relations executive Mara Mikialian, SVP of media relations, is leaving the company. She managed PR for all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

5W Public Relations has promoted Matthew Caiola and Dara Busch to president. Caiola was formerly EVP of the corporate, technology and digital practice, and Busch was the EVP of the consumer practice.

42West has hired Susie Arons as president to oversee the bi-coastal operations of the firm’s strategic communications division.

Brunswick Group has hired Tim Daubenspeck as a partner in its New York office. He had worked at ClearBridge Investments as a portfolio manager.

SAN CLEMENTE

Brand Buddha has hired Sandra Erdtmann as a creative director, Steve Elliott as an associate creative director and Meg Treat as a senior publicist.

SAN FRANCISCO

Michael Buckley has joined the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign as a senior adviser. According to LinkedIn, in addition to being an adviser and investor, Buckley is a cofounder and board member of New Frontier Foods Inc., has worked at Brunswick, and was VP of global business comms for Facebook.

WAKEFIELD, MA.

U.S. vertically integrated cannabis operator Curaleaf Holdings has named Tracy Brady as VP of corporate communications. She had been SVP of communications and corporate marketing for ad agency Hill Holliday.

Account wins

LOS ANGELES

Rogers & Cowan/PMK will lead publicity and media relations efforts and offer programming counsel in North America for the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (Festival de Tèlèvision de Monte-Carlo).

Real estate company KOAR International has hired MWWPR as agency of record to lead comms surrounding its LGBTQ senior condominium community called Living Out Palm Springs.

NEW YORK

PR and social media agency Affect will be leading the North American PR for Modern Systems a global provider of application modernization services.

ORLANDO

Uproar PR has been named agency of record for product packaging company Consumer Convenience Technologies.

SAN CLEMENTE

Brand Buddha will conduct market research, brand positioning and campaign design for Tantillo Foods.

SCOTTSDALE

TransformativeMed has hired Amendola Communications to provide strategic PR and content marketing services.

In other news…

NEW YORK

5W Public Relations has created an autotech specialty division, an extension of its tech practice.