Of course a town called Seltzer got first sip of Bud Light Seltzer

SELTZER, PA: When Bud Light discovered Seltzer, Pennsylvania, the company knew it had to give the town’s 300 residents an early taste of its new product, Bud Light Seltzer.

"We had a ceremonial delivery that took place at a local bar in Seltzer with several residents in attendance," Bud Light’s VP of marketing Andy Goeler told PRWeek via email. "We were able to give the residents of Seltzer one of the first-ever sips ever of the new product together at their local establishment."

Bud Light wanted to take a local approach with its comms strategy, inviting both the local community as well as broadcast and newspaper outlets the chance to try out its new beverage, Goeler said.

"Our main focus for this event was to ensure we celebrated the folks of Seltzer and that they felt our support and gratitude, in addition to enjoying the first sips," he added.

Bud Light also made a donation to the local volunteer firefighting company, The Seltzer Hose Volunteer Firefighters Relief Fund.

Bud Light Seltzer is rolling out nationwide in early January. To promote the product, Bud Light is sharing content of the local activation across its social channels.

Bud Light Seltzer arrived in Seltzer, Pennsylvania today. Coming to the rest of America Jan 13th. pic.twitter.com/MtPWUp9dts — Bud Light (@budlight) December 18, 2019

"On social we saw many fans joke about planning a trip to the town just to get their hands on Bud Light Seltzer sooner," Goeler said via email. "Overall, local residents and media were surprised and delighted to have a town that wouldn’t otherwise get this much attention be part of a national roll out for a brand like Bud Light."

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s 3PM group, which is comprised of Interpublic Group agencies, served as the lead on the account.

When asked about the budget, Goeler said, "We cannot get into specifics, but Bud Light Seltzer will receive a dedicated media investment in 2020 apart from our ongoing work with Bud Light Blue."