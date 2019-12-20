Proof Analytics acquires Musqot Marketing Technology AB

SCOTTSDALE, AZ: Proof Analytics has acquired marketing performance management tool Musqot Marketing Technology AB.

Oscar Nelson, CEO and founder of Musqot, is joining Proof Analytics as COO, according to a Proof statement. Nelson reports to Proof chairman and CEO Mark Stouse.

Proof helps measure how marketing activities affects sales, providing software around automated marketing mix modeling, according to the company’s website. Acquiring Musqot gives Proof new capabilities in marketing performance management.

Musqot’s software focuses on financial accountability and corporate governance, according to a statement. In short, it makes sure marketing and financial departments are on the same page.

Musqot’s software allows users to manage their marketing and comms spend; track approvals and manage budget allocations; and ensure all aspects of marketing comply with that organization’s legal and financial standards, according to a statement.

Through Salesforce’s AppExchange, users can install Musqot onto their Salesforce CRM platform "without even having to adopt a new IT system," according to Musqot’s website. It’s one of thousands of apps with the ability to integrate with Salesforce.

This acquisition of the Stockholm-based Musqot follows Proof’s expansion into Europe earlier this year when it launched Proof Analytics Europe AB. The European arm is led by Christopher Engman, who is also CMO and CRO, according to a statement.

In February, Proof hired Magnus Söderberg to lead its internal data science team. Proof also expanded to India, opening offices in Mumbai and Bangalore, led by Harshil Karia.