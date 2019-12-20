Will TikTok reign supreme again next year?

PRWeek asked leading communications experts what they’re expecting next year and what social media platforms they’re planning to try. Scroll down for their responses.

Fernando Machado, CMO, Burger King

2020 will be the year of… More diversity.

The social media platform I’m watching next year is… Twitter. Some things don’t change.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be... Less purposeful stunts, more of doing the right thing.

Kelly Williamson, North American president, APCO

2020 will be the year of… Intentional engagement.

The social media platform I'm watching next year is… All of them.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be... Taking it offline. Connecting in our communities and face-to-face will be the foundation for authentic progress.

Catherine Hernandez-Blades, SVP, chief ESG and comms officer, Aflac

2020 will be the year of… Noise. It’s an election year.

The social media platform I’m watching next year is… The dark web.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be… 5G.

Tom Piechura, president, entertainment marketing division, East Coast, 42West

2020 will be the year of… Authentic dialogue, because we all collectively crave it right now.

The social media platform I’m watching next year is… TikTok. It reigned supreme in 2019 and shows no signs of its influence diminishing.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be… If there is anything we need to be looking out for, especially in a pivotal election year, the "deep fake" is it.

Julie Batliner, president, Carmichael Lynch Relate

2020 will be the year of… Mobile-first experiences.

The social media platform I’m watching next year is… Facebook and TikTok.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be... More video. Experiential marketing will evolve into immersive experiences. Campaigns centered on voice search.

Barby Siegel, CEO, Zeno Group

2020 will be the year of… The unexpected.

The social media platform I'm watching next year is… Instagram.

Next year's big marketing and comms trend will be… Companies continuing to be at the forefront of social impact, taking a stand and tangible actions to better society and protect our planet.

Joe Cohen, CCO, Axis

2020 will be the year of… Continued social, political, technological and economic disruption.

The social media platform I'm watching next year is… TikTok.

People will be shocked by... The growing impact of artificial intelligence on the comms function.