Kekst CNC expands senior leadership team

Roland Leithäuser re-joined the firm earlier this year from BlackRock, where he was a director in the EMEA corporate communications team. Leithäuser has a wealth of experience, having also previously worked at Goldman Sachs for almost five years.

Joining the Munich office is Karline Wenzel, who spent six years at CNC before moving to The Linde Group, a global supplier of industrial, process and speciality gases, where she had a senior role in internal communications. Wenzel returns to the firm as a director.

Oliver Buckley has returned to the firm following stints at Madano and Finsbury as well as the energy technology start-up, Faraday Grid. He is a senior consultant in Kekst CNC’s London office.