IBM adds CVS, Sard Verbinnen executives to communications team

CAMBRIDGE, MA: IBM has hired two communications executives to its ranks: Carolyn Castel as VP of comms for Watson Health, and Margaret Popper as VP of narrative and content for the corporate communications team.

"We welcome these two new leaders to our very talented communications team, as we continue to underscore how IBM is changing how the world works through leadership in AI, cloud and quantum computing," said Ray Day, chief communications officer at IBM.

Castel joined IBM this week. She is reporting to Natalie Kerris, VP of technology, AI and Watson communications, according to a statement from IBM. Castel is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and leading the company’s team and agencies on Watson Health Communications.

Castel has replaced Lainie Keller, who returned to Bausch Health in September.

Castel previously worked at CVS Health, where she was VP of corporate communications.

Based in New York, Popper is set to start this month in the repositioned role. She will report to Saswato Das, VP of corporate communications.

Popper previously worked at Sard Verbinnen and Co., where was MD.

"We appreciate [Popper’s] many contributions over the past six years, and we wish her well in her new role at IBM," said a Sard Verbinnen spokesperson, who did not say how or if the firm is filling Popper’s former position.

A CVS representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

IBM’s Q3 revenue dropped by 3.9% to $18 billion, missing analysts expectations, as well as a profit of $1.67 billion.