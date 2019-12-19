ICR hires Doug Donsky as financial services MD

NEW YORK: ICR has hired Doug Donsky as MD of its financial services practice.

Based in New York, Donsky is part of a team overseeing a team of 35 people, which includes real estate and professional services communications professionals. He started in the newly created role in November.

ICR created the position for Donsky, who has a background in PR for private capital and alternative investment companies, to drive growth in other areas. For example, Donsky said he does not only want to service private equity firms, but also their portfolio companies. While ICR is well-known for its work for public companies, the firm also wants to support those clients before their initial public offerings.

"[ICR] can work through all the stages as [private companies] build their reputation," Donsky said.

ICR financial services clients include Edelman Financial Engines, LaSalle Investment Management and MorganFranklin.

Donsky said he is excited to join ICR, which is on track for double-digit revenue growth, according to an agency spokesperson.

Donsky has joined the firm from FTI Consulting, where he served as senior MD for 12 years, overseeing the financial services practice for the Americas. He led a team of 40 across New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, before leaving FTI in July.

Before FTI, Donsky was MD at Omnicom Group, overseeing US operations for a 150-person corporate and financial comms team.

FTI Consulting replaced Donsky in June with Colleen Hsia, who joined the firm from Jane Street, where she was global head of marketing.

ICR also hired Kate Coyle as SVP in its healthcare practice. She has joined the agency from Weber Shandwick, where she was EVP. Before Weber, Coyle had stints at W2O Group and Makovsky.

A Weber Shandwick representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Since selling an undisclosed stake to private equity firm Investcorp in March 2018, ICR has expanded beyond PR and IR, rolling out a governance advisory practice. The firm has also pushed into healthcare by acquiring Continuum Health Communications and Westwicke Partners.