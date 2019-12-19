FTI names Shannon Maher Bañaga MD for energy, natural resources

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment has hired Shannon Maher Bañaga in a newly created MD role serving the agency’s energy and natural resources clients.

She started in the role on Monday, based in Washington. Maher Bañaga is reporting to Chris Tucker, global leader of energy and natural resources.

FTI declined to disclose her specific duties, but as an attorney, Bañaga has conducted investigations for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and has represented companies before FERC, as well as other federal agencies.

Previously, Bañaga was director of federal affairs at Florida-based TECO Energy, where she worked for more than five years, and senior manager of public policy and governmental affairs for utility company Public Service Enterprise Group.

Revenue from FTI’s strategic communications segment grew 8.9% organically in Q3 to $60 million. Strategic communications revenue at FTI grew 4% in 2018 to $220.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.