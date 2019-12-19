Whole Foods hires Weber Shandwick veteran to lead consumer PR, social

AUSTIN, TX: Whole Foods Market has hired Heidi Noble Stewart as executive leader of consumer PR and social and influencer marketing.

Stewart joined the company this month, according to her LinkedIn account.

For the last 10 years, Stewart has worked at Weber Shandwick, most recently as EVP and consumer practice leader for the Western region for six years. Earlier in her career, Stewart was PR manager for the Institute of Culinary Education.

She and Whole Foods representatives were not immediately available for additional comment. Weber Shandwick declined to comment on Stewart’s exit or her possible replacement.

Former Whole Foods global director of corporate communications Olivia Petersen joined Morning Consult last month in the newly created role of MD of communications. At Whole Foods, she worked on crisis communications, corporate messaging, consumer promotion and Amazon initiatives.

Whole Foods has more than 500 stores worldwide and 95,000 staffers, according to its website. In Q3, Amazon physical store sales, which come primarily from Whole Foods, were $4.19 billion, down 1% from $4.25 billion a year earlier.