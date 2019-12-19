Pramana Collective promotes Ana Braskamp to director

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pramana Collective has promoted Ana Braskamp to director.

Braskamp has worked at Pramana since April 2017. She was promoted this month from the role of principal, according to her LinkedIn account.

Braskamp and Pramana representatives were not immediately available for additional comment.

Before Pramana, she was corporate communications manager at Yahoo after working there in several roles starting in 2014.

Pramana has attracted high-profile communicators from the technology and politics worlds since it was formed in 2013. Its cofounders are Sean Garrett, Brandee Barker and Brian O'Shaughnessy.

Garrett, former VP of communications at Twitter, began collaborating with Barker, who was previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook, and O'Shaughnessy, the former head of global communications at Skype, in early 2013. They revealed the agency name in March 2013.