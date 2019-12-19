PRWeek's most-read-about people of 2019

Starbucks hires Nzinga Shaw as global chief inclusion, diversity officer

November 22

Edelman and NFL alum Nzinga Shaw joined Starbucks as global chief inclusion and diversity officer. Shaw, who clearly has no shortage of people following her career, wrote that she is "thrilled to join such an iconic brand as Starbucks to leverage the power of inclusion ‘one cup, one person, one community at a time.’"

CVS names Aetna’s Kathryn Metcalfe as chief communications officer

February 5

After its $70 billion acquisition of insurer Aetna, the largest deal of 2018, CVS Health named Kathryn Metcalfe, previously Aetna’s comms leader, chief communications officer of the combined company. She also appeared on the trifecta of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme and Power List and its Health Influencer 50, created with sister brand MM&M. Metcalfe also got a new job as the year drew to a close, joining Bristol-Myers Squibb as EVP of corporate affairs.

Jennifer Erickson departs GE for Mastercard

September 5

It was a big change in one of corporate America’s most storied communications departments. In a major departure, GE chief communications officer Jennifer Erickson left to join Mastercard as EVP of global comms in September. GE decided not to replace her directly in the chief communications officer role, handing off Erickson’s responsibilities to CMO Linda Boff.

How a Slim Jim superfan grew its following to 500k followers

October 10

To be clear, Andy Hines isn’t a communications professional in the classical sense, or wasn’t anyway. After building his parody account following to 15,000, @SlimJimsDoingThings creator Hines was hired to run Slim Jim’s social media. He brought his magic with him, growing the company’s Instagram account to 500,000 and cultivating the meme-loving, "all-inclusive" Long Boi Gang community.

Andrew Garson charged with wire fraud

October 2

Here’s a communications executive who did not have a great 2019: Andrew Garson, who was arrested on wire fraud charges in connection with a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud his former employers. Nearly as bad: Some US attorneys got PR-related digs in at Garson in the statement announcing the arrest.