PRWeek's most-read brand stories of 2019

PRWeek compiled a list of the best-read brand stories of 2019, from Peloton ad mockery (round one) to a Super Bowl beer brawl. Enjoy!

That Twitter thread mocking Peloton ads even made its head of marketing laugh

January 30

After Peloton rolled out ads depicting its bikes in eye-rollingly extravagant settings in January, Twitter user @ClueHeywood wrote short stories flush with fictional insight into the laughably unrelatable lifestyle of the super-wealthy person in each picture. Even Peloton SVP and head of global brand marketing Carolyn Tisch Blodgett said she found the viral tweet thread funny. But fast forward 10 months and a Peloton ad again would be the subject of criticism, this time much more widespread.

MillerCoors responds to Bud Light in full-page New York Times ad

February 5

Who can forget the big #corntroversy of 2019? After Bud Light’s Super Bowl LIII commercials attacked MillerCoors for brewing its beer with corn syrup, the battle of the beer brands went on for months, in and out of court. One of MillerCoors’ first moves was to take out a full-page ad in The New York Times to give American beer drinkers its side of the facts.

Fake Pop-Tart flavors are a daily thing on social media, but the brand isn't worried

March 7

Frosted Water Pop-Tarts, anyone? How about Caesar-salad-flavored ones? The Kellogg brand sees Photoshopped images of Pop-Tart boxes with wacky flavors all the time, said senior brand manager Joe Beauprez. He told PRWeek how the brand avoids getting burned.

How MedMen's consumer PR account went up in smoke

August 7

MedMen is a budding cannabis retail brand, and the story of its PR account is quite the trip. MWWPR was told it had won the consumer account. But only two weeks later, MedMen canceled the relationship. Agency CEO Michael Kempner noted that during his 32 years in the job, "this was clearly one of the more dishonest and odd processes we have experienced."

Brands react to Elon Musk's live Cybertruck demo gone-wrong

November 22

If Tesla CEO Elon Musk is indeed a superhero, he’s going to need a better getaway vehicle. After Musk broke the Cybertruck’s "bulletproof" windows during a live demo, social media managers for brands such as Pepsi and Steak-umm wasted no time conjuring up clever tweets mocking the blunder.