The winner of the 2019 PRWeek US Holiday Contest is... M Booth!

WINNER

"Do you have moves like Margi?"

M Booth’s winning holiday card asks recipients to "dance" with a 3D animation of agency founder Margi Booth to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The firm created a website that makes a donation when someone twists, sambas, does the robot or gets low with Margi’s groovy avatar.

See the agency’s full entry, which two-stepped ahead of all other PR agencies’ holiday cards in the PRWeek Holiday Contest, below.

Visit https://dancewithmargi.mbooth.com/ to boogie with Margi!

Runners-up

Mintz + Hoke: One Small Act

Mintz + Hoke's One Small Act Holiday Card with AR Experience.

Arup: Happy Holidays!

As 2019 draws to a close, Arup reflects on another year of partnership and collaboration with our colleagues and clients. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the "Key Speech," in which our founder, Sir Ove Arup, expressed values of friendship, trust, and enthusiasm that still hold true for us today.

Just like these original drawings by Ove, we continue to be energized (and animated) by working together to shape a better world.

Happy holidays from Arup!

Klick: Contagious: Holiday Epidemic Is Spreading

Klick Health Aims to Make Kindness Contagious with Holiday Video Supporting Fred Rogers Center.

Arrow: The Art of the Re-Gift

Custom poster inspired by pop-culture references (and the infuriating Ikea furniture-building diagrams) to instruct friends and clients on The Art of the Re-Gift. The 24" x 36" posters were designed in-house and screen-printed using metallic gold ink by local print shop Rural Rooster.

Congrats to M Booth and the runners-up, and thanks to everyone who submitted to this year's holiday contest!