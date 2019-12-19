Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Donald Trump is the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The House charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On Wednesday night, Trump rallied supporters in Michigan, stating, "It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached." During the two-hour rally, which Politico called "disjointed," Trump went after political enemies, touted accomplishments and complained about dim light bulbs.

Celebrity Twitter exploded over the impeachment news. Alyssa Milano, Kathy Griffin, Rosie O’Donnell, Maria Shriver, Jon Voight and George Takei took to Twitter express their delight and disappointment in the House of Representatives’ historic vote. Meanwhile, The Daily Show reacted to the announcement by tweeting, "HISTORIC: Donald Trump just won a popular vote for the first time."

You can now slide into Bernie Sanders’ DMs. Daniela Lapidous, a member of Sanders’ campaign team, tweeted on Wednesday night that he is the "first top presidential candidate in history to open his DMs directly to the people." However, Andrew Yang currently has open DMs and Martin O’Malley had open DMs back in 2016, according to The Daily Dot. Some people have already started messaging Sanders and are tweeting screenshots of the interaction. And of course the trolls are having fun.

Facebook is gearing up to run its first Super Bowl ad. The spot will be part of the company’s More Together campaign, which launched earlier this year to get people talking about Facebook Groups. This marks Facebook’s first major brand campaign under CMO Antonio Lucio.

Seems fair. The first batch of Bud Light Seltzer has been delivered to…Seltzer, Pennsylvania. "The way we see it, why wouldn’t we give the people of Seltzer the first taste of the Bud Light Seltzer? This town knows everything there is to know about Seltzer and deserves to get the product a little early," an emailed statement from Bud Light agency partner Weber Shandwick explained. The new drink hits shelves nationally next month.