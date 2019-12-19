Heineken UK secures Merlin's James Crampton as corporate affairs director

Paterson has been promoted to regional corporate affairs director for Africa Middle East, starting in January. Crampton will report to Heineken UK managing director David Forde from the spring.

Crampton joins from theme park and attractions operator Merlin Entertainments, where he was corporate affairs director for four years.

At Merlin he oversaw the development of the corporate affairs function and its integration into the wider business, which concluded in the recent transaction to take Merlin private.

Crampton has 20 years of experience in corporate affairs, both in-house and agency-side, with 10 years in the beverage industry.

This includes roles at Diageo as IR director, external communications director and communications and sustainability director for Diageo Africa. He has also worked in communications at SABMiller.

"James will be a fantastic addition to the Heineken UK team. He joins the business at an exciting time and will lead a very busy Corporate Affairs agenda. I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the team," Forde said.

Crampton added: "I'm delighted to be joining Heineken, whose operations and brands I've admired for many years. I'll be joining a respected and high-performing team, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the UK to help champion the business and its people, and drive our agenda in an ever-more complex and changing environment."