Edelman APAC partners with US consulting firm

Edelman has signed a partnership with US-based strategic consulting company Basilinna to provide multinational China- and Middle East-based clients of both firms with expanded communications and government relations services in China, the Middle East and the US. The partnership is said to help clients navigate the "challenging landscape of changing international market dynamics".

This union will ensure that clients of both Edelman and Basilinna have expanded access to senior counsellors who have an understanding of the chnging political, economic and social dynamics impacting decisions driving government engagements in China, the Middle East and the US. The alliance also includes Edelman’s full suite of integrated global comms services.

In the Middle East, Edelman will work with Basilinna’s partner, EN Investment, a consultancy and investment house with expertise in screening investment opportunities, interpreting and evaluating public policy and pursuing business development possibilities in Egypt and the wider MENA region.

Stephen Kehoe, CEO of Edelman Asia Pacific, said: "The Basilinna team has unique insights on issues related to China, the Middle East and U.S. markets and a strong track record of matching those insights with effective strategies. They are an excellent complement to the strong public affairs and public relations teams we have on the ground, particularly in China where Basilinna has deep-rooted relationships built over decades."

Basilinna has helped Fortune 500 companies and start-ups design their market-entry, growth and government relations strategies, and has worked with companies based in China, Middle East and the US looking to expand internationally.

