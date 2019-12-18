Edelman names Kevin Cook Chicago president

CHICAGO: Edelman has selected Kevin Cook as president of its Chicago office.

Cook, who was most recently Edelman’s Chicago COO, is taking over from Rachel Winer as head of the firm’s Chicago office. Winer, according to a company statement, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity. She did not immediately comment on her move.

Cook will report to U.S. CEO Russell Dubner and oversee 600 staffers. The changes will be effective at the start of the new year and Edelman is not currently planning to replace Cook’s COO role in Chicago, according to an agency spokesman.

Winer assumed the president role in August 2018, succeeding Jay Porter. At the same time, Porter moved into a newly created role as CEO of Revere, a separate agency within Daniel J. Edelman Holdings.

Winer’s departure is the latest in a series of senior moves at the agency. In October, Edelman picked Matthew Harrington, formerly global COO, to be global president - the third person to hold the title after CEO Richard Edelman and his father, the agency’s late founder, Daniel Edelman.

Not long before that move, the agency announced that Arent Jan Hesselink, GM of its Amsterdam firm, would become COO of EMEA under the leadership of newly minted EMEA CEO and president Ed Williams.

Later in October, the agency named Wunderman Thompson alum Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis as its first global head of data and analytics. And in November, Edelman picked Melissa Nelson to lead its Pacific Northwest region.

Revenue at Edelman dropped 1% in 2018 to $888.4 million. At the time, Edelman attributed some of the drop to decreased spending by big brands.