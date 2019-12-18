Creative Shootout 2020 finalists revealed

The finalist agencies were chosen by a judging panel that included head of brand at Guardian News and Media Kate Davies and Matt Downie, the director of policy and external affairs at Crisis.

Now in its fifth year, each team of four will take to the main stage at Picturehouse Central on 23 January to present their creative clout for a cause that needs bold solutions – homelessness.

They’ll have just four hours to prepare for a brief they received earlier in the day from Crisis, and then 10 minutes to present their idea to the audience and judges. The event will be hosted by presenter and broadcaster Scott Wimsett.

The eight finalist agencies are: Alpaca Communications, Epoch Design, Fever, FleishmanHillard Fishburn, Grayling, Haygarth, TracyLocke and Wavemaker.

The winning agency will get to work with Crisis to bring their idea to life with a £10,000 prize fund.

Matt Downie, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis said: "Ending homelessness will require brave people and brave thinking."

"With entries ranging from ads to vinyl records, to films and bespoke board games, the entry creativity was jaw-dropping this year. The Shootout exists to showcase the extraordinary talent and thinking in our industry," added Creative Shootout founder Johnny Pitt.

Last year, Wire won the shootout with an idea to help raise awareness of plastic pollution. Wire's concept involved offering the public free public 'plastic tests' to measure the level of plastic in people's bodies.