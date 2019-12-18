Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

It’s #ImpeachmentDay or #MerryImpeachmas -- both are trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning -- meaning the House of Representatives is set to take a historic vote on whether to make Donald Trump the third president to face impeachment. Spoiler alert: the Democrats have the votes in the House, but Trump will likely not be removed by the Senate. Here’s a handy timeline of what to watch and when.

One school of thought says that impeachment will have a significant silver lining for Trump, who is likely to campaign on the probably unsuccessful Senate trial in next year’s presidential election. He could preview that messaging tonight at a "merry Christmas rally" -- more on the "War on Christmas," lest we forget, below -- in Michigan and continue through 2020 with videos attacking the Democrats as hypocrites, according to Axios.

Ever wonder what it’s like to work media relations for a championship boxing match, let alone one in the desert during a rainstorm? DAZN VP of communications and PR Chris Legentil tells the story of promoting the Ruiz-Joshua II fight in Saudi Arabia this month.

Three former Fox News employees are calling on the 2020 presidential camps to condemn non-disclosure agreements related to workplace behavior. Their group, Lift Our Voices, was founded by Gretchen Carlson, Julie Roginsky and Diana Falzone, all three of whom sued Fox News and signed NDAs, according to The New York Times.

Starbucks wants you to know that one of its managers is definitely not firing employees for saying "merry Christmas." The issue came up when a Twitter user, account name @muellerdad69, claimed he runs a Starbucks location and is terminating employees for wishing customers a merry Christmas. As you probably have figured out by now, this is not true. However, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) fell for the gag and shared it on his reelection campaign’s Facebook page, according to The Hill.