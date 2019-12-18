Fashion the latest sector to benefit from the government's GREAT campaign

Fashion luminaries Dame Zandra Rhodes and Hilary Alexander OBE, lifetime patron and president, respectively, of the Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF), joined students to create a film showcasing young talent in the sector.

The one-minute film, shot in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office's iconic Locarno Suite, features a dozen of the country's top young designers, models, stylists and hair and make-up artists.

Rhodes and Alexander also make cameo appearances in the film, which encourages brands to look to the UK for their next generation of hires.

The film, by Duck Productions, will be promoted across the government's international network in more than 140 countries and deployed throughout 2020 at major fashion events and trade conferences.

The Dream Big campaign will also feature in next June's Graduate Fashion Week, an annual event that acts as a showcase for up-and-coming talent in design, creative direction, marketing and communication.

It attracts headhunters, recruiters and talent scouts and acts as a "global launch pad" for thousands of fashion graduates.

Alexander said of the Dream Big campaign: "GFF is extremely proud to be working with the GREAT Britain campaign on such a creative opportunity, showcasing 16 exceptional young talents… This video campaign is a great opportunity for six of our final-year hair and make-up students and 10 select fashion and styling graduates to work with industry and showcase their talent to the world."

The GREAT campaign has far exceeded expectations, resulting in a £3.4bn economic return over the past eight years in what the government claims is its most successful international campaign to date.

Conrad Bird, the architect of the GREAT campaign, took on a new role as director of campaigns and marketing at the Department for International Trade earlier this year.

In the summer he was replaced by Claire Pimm, deputy director for campaigns, insight and evaluation at the Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Office, as interim director of GREAT.