Adaptive Biotechnologies hires WE Communications to hone its message

SEATTLE: Adaptive Biotechnologies has hired WE Communications to help the company with its corporate communications strategy and to broaden its message.

With about a dozen staffers on the account, WE will work to enhance the biotechnology company’s thought leadership in immune-driven medicine, according to Mary Pat Lancelotta, VP of corporate marketing and communications at Adaptive, via email.

Kristen Berry, promoted in September to GM and SVP of WE Boston, will serve as account lead. Budget information was not disclosed.

The review process took place in August in two rounds involving six national and boutique agencies, culminating in WE’s selection in September, according to Lancelotta, who conducted the search with Beth Keshishian, director of corporate comms at Adaptive.

Lancelotta said Adaptive required an agency that could understand and communicate about how health and technology are merging.

WE’s hire came three months after Adaptive’s June IPO, in which it raised at least $300 million.

"As a public company, our opportunities have grown considerably to continue to communicate and educate stakeholders from media to patients about the capabilities of our immune-medicine platform and how that translates into our diagnostics and drug discovery pipelines and marketed products based on the natural powers of our immune system," Lancelotta said via email.

Adaptive has created a database with information on more than 30 billion immune receptors, which it said could assist researchers and clinicians to develop products that can "help diagnose, treat and monitor disease."

Another goal for WE is taking that story and making it "more accessible to a broader audience of people who may ultimately benefit from our products," Lancelotta said.

Adaptive’s Q3 revenue was up 52% year-over-year to $26.1 million, while its net loss increased to $14 million from $8.3 million in the year prior.