Popeyes alum Karlie Lahm joins Chick-fil-A amid chicken sandwich wars

ATLANTA: Chick-fil-A has hired Karlie Lahm as senior principal team leader for corporate communications.

Lahm joined the company this month, according to her LinkedIn account.

Chick-fil-A representatives declined to comment on Lahm’s hire.

Previously, Lahm was senior director of PR and communications at Edible Arrangements, leading comms at the company since it eliminated Alicia Thompson’s role as VP of communications in April. Thompson has since launched a consultancy called Signature Leadership, focused on coaching and mentoring.

Edible Arrangements moved its corporate headquarters from Wallingford, Connecticut, to Atlanta this year. Lahm had worked at the company since last June.

Laura Rueckel, VP of retail marketing at Edible Arrangements, confirmed that Lahm is no longer at the company, adding that it works with BizCom, which is "leading much of [its] PR and industry communications at the moment."

Before working at Edible Arrangements, Lahm was senior director of PR at Focus Brands, the parent company of Carvel, Cinnabon and Moe’s Southwest Grill. She also worked at Popeyes for three years as social and digital media manager.

Lahm did not respond to requests for comment.

Chick-fil-A recently made headlines by ending donations to two organizations that have been called anti-LGBTQ: the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Instead, the fast-food chain said it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger.

The chain also got a prominent mention on Kanye West’s new album and has been in a chicken sandwich war for several months with Popeyes.

Chick-fil-A posted more than $10 billion in revenue last year, marking 51 consecutive years of sales growth, according to a company statement.