The best Christmas campaigns of the decade: your winner revealed

Everyone has a favourite Christmas campaign, so trying to come up with a shortlist of the best over a 10-year period was close to impossible. However, PRWeek relishes a challenge and did it, although we admit there is some superb work that failed to make the final cut.

So, after asking our readers for their pick, PRWeek's best Christmas campaigns of the decade was won – with an impressive 1,276 votes – by the 2018 PRWeek Award-winning campaign It's a Wonderful Line, by The Romans for Virgin Trains.

Runner-up, with 749 votes, was Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart – also from 2018 – by Golin, another award-winning campaign for Tiny Tickers, a charity that improves the early detection and care of babies with serious heart conditions. A masterclass of simple visual symbolism.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Virgin Trains – It's a Wonderful Line (2018)

This campaign, by The Romans, brought a relevant and positive Christmas message to passengers, as the entire script of the iconic Christmas flim It’s a Wonderful Life was painted on train platforms at from London to Glasgow. The campaign was based on insight from Samaritans and Rethink Mental Illness that showed a correctly timed intervention at a station can be all that is needed to prevent a potential suicide.

