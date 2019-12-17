Greene King welcomes people to lick 'beer igloo'

Greene King has built an igloo using frozen ale so that visitors can lick the walls to taste its Icebreaker beer.

The brewer froze 1,000 litres of beer to create building blocks for the structure. Guests to the London pop-up today (16 December) can also try the beer in a more conventional way – in bottles.

The igloo fits two people and also has blankets to make the space cosier. It was created by master carver Csaba Vass.

Icebox worked alongside Birmingham PR agency WPR to deliver the experience.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign