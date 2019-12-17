Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Another significant technology win for Golin. Not even a month after Golin was named Twitter’s PR AOR for U.S. consumer comms, the agency has also won work with Miso Robotics. The startup, which is building AI into robots for restaurants and food-service providers, has brought on Golin to manage communications for an equity crowdfunding round and its thought leadership and product positioning. PRWeek has all the details.

From bikes to gin to…soap operas? Monica Ruiz, the actress who starred in Peloton’s controversial A Gift Like No Other ad, will appear in a January episode of The Bold & the Beautiful. This is the second gig the actress has scored following the Peloton spot. Immediately following backlash for the exercise bike ad, Ruiz appeared in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin, seemingly drinking away her troubles.

The chicken sandwich wars continue. A job ad from Popeyes debuted in The New York Times, New York Post, Boston Globe and Miami Herald on Sunday seeking "chicken sandwich professionals" to work on Sundays only. That just happens to be the one day competitor Chick-fil-A is closed. In other fast-food news: Burger King Belgium wants to give someone who has a name that sounds like Whopper (i.e. Hopper, Wapper or Wupper) a rent-free apartment.

Some advertising plans for Frozen 2 have been frozen in Japan. After it was discovered that Japanese artists were paid to publish cartoons on Twitter praising Frozen 2 without disclosing that the messages were promotional, backlash ensued and now Walt Disney Co. has halted some spots for the film in Japan. Disney and agency partner Dentsu, which was involved with the campaign, are in talks over how to responsibly handle the issue. (The Wall Street Journal)

PewDiePie has quit Twitter. The controversial YouTuber - real name Felix Kjellberg – deleted all of his tweets on Monday after criticizing media coverage of his announcement that he was "feeling very tired" and would take a break from YouTube. He then posted a video titled "I hate Twitter." PewDiePie explained in his Twitter bio that while he doesn’t use the social network, he is keeping his profile on the platform "just to prevent fake accounts."