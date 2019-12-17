In brief: Wins for Popcorn, Snack Media, Turtle, St Luke's, ACM, and We Are Indigo; Teamspirit expands

The Art of the Brick hires We Are Indigo

Specialist communications agency We Are Indigo has won a competitive three-way pitch to represent global exhibtion The Art of the Brick (above), as it returns to the UK. It features about 100 pieces of art, made up of more than one million Lego bricks. The agency will generate awareness for the exhibition's launch, with a continued post-launch strategy in place following the opening.

Popcorn wins Giggling Squid

Popcorn PR has been appointed by Thai restaurant group Giggling Squid as its retained consumer PR agency, following a competitive four-agency pitch. The company has more than 30 venues, with a further four restaurants expected to launch in 2020. Popcorn will deliver a multifaceted strategic PR programme using personality-driven campaigns and commercial seasonality.

Turtle to handle shopping platform's UK launch

Shopping platform BabyBreaks.com has appointed travel and lifestyle PR firm Turtle to launch the brand to the UK media. BabyBreaks aims to inspire families with accommodation, restaurant and activity ideas for families with babies, toddlers and small children. Turtle will create a communications strategy to fit the brand's profile in the travel, family and lifestyle press.

The Barmy Army partners Snack Media

Digital media agency Snack Media has announced a commercial partnership with the Barmy Army – the world's biggest cricket supporters club. The agency will be working with the Barmy Army to develop a digital engagement and monetisation strategy for its fan base and give cricket fans an online voice.

Online bank appoints new creative agency

Online bank Marcus, by Goldman Sachs, has appointed St Luke's as its creative agency, following a review of its UK advertising services. St Luke's will develop the online bank's campaign platforms, as well as leading the creative direction for all advertising in 2020.

Brighton-based agency wins sustainable travel brief

All Conditions Media (ACM) have been appointed by Much Better Adventures, a UK travel company dedicated to offering sustainable, adventurous holidays. The brand has environmental accountability and innovation at its core, is a signatory of the Climate Emergency Declaration, and committed to being Carbon Positive by the end of 2020. ACM co-founder Matt Barr said the agency was attracted to the brand's integrity.

Roland Dransfield named as comms partner for inaugral summit

Manchester-based PR agency Roland Dransfield has been announced as the official communications partner of the inaugural Ripples of Hope Business and Investment Summit, presented by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights UK. The summit will take place at HOME, Manchester's centre for international contemporary art, theatre and film, on 30 January. It will feature high-profile speakers including the first female Prime Minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, and activist and business-owner Gina Miller.

Teamspirit expands strategy and planning team

Specialist financial communications agency Teamspirit has expanded its planning and strategy team with two new hires. The firm has appointed Richard Plocki as senior strategist and Hannah Scott as communications strategist. Both bring a wealth of b2b and b2c experience from the hospitality and events, technology, lifestyle and real-estate sectors.

SEC Newgate appoints CIO

SEC Newgate, the international communications, advocacy and research group, has appointed Andrea Cornelli as chief innovation officer. He has worked as a senior manager in the communications industry with experience in communications technology systems, design information, PR and strategic advice. Fiorenzo Tagliabue, chief executive of SEC Newgate, said Cornelli "has consistently enhanced the reputations and brand equity of his clients".