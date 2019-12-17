McDonald's appoints new PR agency to promote app

PRWeek understands McDonald’s will still work with its existing agencies, Teneo and Red Consultancy, but Ready10 has an entirely new brief.

The agency was appointed following a competitive multi-agency pitch process, and will deliver campaigns throughout the winter months to drive the fast food giant's app downloads and engagement.

Ready10 will support use of the app pre-Christmas via a series of content and media relations activations.

The My McDonald’s App was launched in 2018. It enables users to browse the menu in their own time, customise orders, collect their meal at the counter or have it delivered via table service.

In the first campaign, launched today (17 December), features of the app such as order customisation and table service are brought to life with magician Julius Dein, influencers Alex Bowen and Olivia Bowen Buckland, and football YouTube star Emmanuel "Manny" John Brown.

Louise Page, head of campaigns and communities at McDonald's UK&I, said: "We were all very impressed with their response to the brief and are excited to see the activity come to life over the next few months."

The agency will launch additional activations around the app in early 2020.

Ready10 founder David Fraser said: "I’m not even going to pretend to style this one out. We are working for McDonald’s and it’s the coolest thing going. I’m excited, the team are excited and we still haven’t come down from it. That said, we are super-focussed on delivering our programme."