Edelman Australia names group MD

Susan Redden Makatoa has been appointed as group managing director of Edelman Australia, effective February 3, 2020. She will be based in Sydney and report to Australia CEO Michelle Hutton. Makatoa’s national role will include oversight for all of Edelman’s reputation capabilities and in particular its public affairs offering.

Makatoa has had over 20 years of industry experience providing advice to leaders across the business, government and not-for-profit sectors. In 2016, she was awarded the PRIA President’s Award for major industry contribution.

"I could not think of a better person to help us build our business here. She is an exceptional, commercially astute client and business leader, who can foresee, drive and manage change," said Hutton in a statement.

"Our new look executive leadership team drives our core capabilities in creativity, data and analytics, client leadership, operations and innovation. We are re-organising our teams to create more flexible and agile work across our agency."

