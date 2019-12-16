StockX hires Terra Carmichael as chief communications officer

DETROIT: Online marketplace StockX has hired Eventbrite’s Terra Carmichael as chief communications officer.

Carmichael said on LinkedIn on Monday that she is joining StockX after a six-month break.

StockX hired a CMO, Deena Bahri, in September, according to Footwear News.

After Carmichael’s departure, Eventbrite hired Lynette Bruno as VP of global communications in October as her replacement, according to an Eventbrite spokesperson. Previously, Bruno was VP of corporate communications at Zillow.

Carmichael built the communications program at Eventbrite after joining in 2012, supporting the company through its September 2018 IPO that raised $230 million, according to her LinkedIn account.

Previously, Carmichael was head of communications at organization startup Xobni, principal at SutherlandGold, comms director at Yahoo and senior marketing manager at Obongo.com.

StockX is a platform for buyers and sellers of limited-edition sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. Its valuation surpassed $1 billion after it raised $110 million in a Series C funding round led by DST Global, General Atlantic and GGV Capital. The company launched in 2016 after an investment from Dan Gilbert, cofounder of Quicken Loans and owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.