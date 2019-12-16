Miso Robotics selects Golin to boost profile

SAN FRANCISCO: Miso Robotics, a startup building AI into robots for restaurants and food-service providers, has selected Golin to manage communications for an equity crowdfunding round and its thought leadership and product positioning.

Miso has hired the Interpublic Group agency to build its presence with investors as the company kicks off an equity crowdfunding initiative to raise up to $30 million in collaboration with Circle’s SeedInvest platform and Wavemaker Labs, the firm said in a statement.

The agency is also planning to boost Miso’s market visibility in the foodservice and prepared foods industries, as well as its reputation as a leader in applied AI. It will drive all strategic communications efforts for Miso Robotics’ innovation, customer and partnership announcements; case studies; thought leadership platforms and corporate narrative, the agency said in a statement.

Representatives from Golin and Miso were not immediately available for additional comment.

Golin previously worked with Miso Robotics in 2018, helping the company introduce Flippy, an autonomous robotic kitchen assistant. The firm developed a highly targeted media strategy focused on key technology, business and local broadcast outlets to reach a broad audience.

Golin also recently began working with Twitter, which last month named the firm its PR AOR for U.S. consumer communications. North American work on the business is based in Golin’s New York and San Francisco offices.

Golin also restructured its leadership this month, naming Matt Neale as its sole CEO and discarding the three-executive CEO+ structure. Former co-CEO Gary Rudnick moved to the role of global president and COO while counterpart Jon Hughes left the agency.

Revenue at Golin grew 5% in 2018 to $218 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.