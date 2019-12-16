FTI names Spencer Ante as digital, insights practice MD

NEW YORK: FTI Consulting has hired Spencer Ante for a newly created MD position in its digital and insights practice.

Ante is managing content and creative in the unit and is reporting to its leader, Washington, DC-based senior MD Brent McGoldrick. Ante will work alongside MD Kathryn DeVito, who runs the digital and social services and also reports to McGoldrick.

Ante started in the position last Monday. He is based in New York and is expected to have eight to 10 direct reports by Q1 2020.

FTI created the digital and insights practice a year ago by pooling its primary research capabilities with its analytics, digital and content services. Ante’s hire is the latest step in building the group’s capabilities, McGoldrick said.

"[Ante] and I met in June, and I thought he was the perfect person because of his experience and background and the way he thinks of telling stories," he said.

Ante noted that he was attracted to FTI’s positioning as a global business advisory firm.

"The whole industry is going through a major transformation, and what you see is the traditional walls between PR, marketing and consulting are melting away and PR firms are trying to move upstream to get more into the consulting mindset," he said. "On the other hand, more consulting firms are moving into digital marketing. FTI Consulting is in the perfect position to lead this [trend]."

Previously, Ante worked at Weber Shandwick, managing digital content and editorial strategy. He left that role this summer.

The Interpublic Group agency did not hire a direct replacement for Ante, according to an agency spokesperson who wished him well in the new role. "[Ante’s] responsibilities have been redistributed among several leaders within our content offering, which continues to be a thriving area for the agency," the spokesperson said.

Prior, Ante was an editorial director at Edelman and a journalist at The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Wired.

FTI posted 8.9% organic revenue growth by its strategic communications segment in Q3 to $60 million. The firm’s communications revenue grew 14% last year to $220.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.